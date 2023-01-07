Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Keldeo Art Rare The artist of the the $500+ Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies illustrates a new Keldeo Art Rare.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

The Mythical Keldeo was just the focus of some controversy in Niantic's Pokémon GO when Players objected to the Mythical Pokémon being available through a paid, ticketed Special Research. However, Keldeo skirts on here, blissfully unaware of his cancelation in the mobile game. This card looks like Keldeo is dancing gleefully on a planet made up entirely of an aurora borealis, but it's actually water he is running on reflecting the gorgeous sky above. Artist KEIICHIRO ITO is responsible for the beautiful artwork of this card. ITO debuted in the TCG with Sun & Moon – Unified Minds, where they contributed cards featuring Tauros and Magmortar. Most notably, KEIICHIRO ITO is the artist behind the biggest chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era: the $500+ Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.