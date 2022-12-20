Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Lunatone Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

Previously, we showed the Solrock Art Rare, where Illumise and Volbeat were checking out Solrock. Now, this Lunatone Art Rare completes the pair with the same concept, illustrated beautifully by artist sowsow, a personal favorite of mine who is known for a soft yet detailed style that combines elements of a painterly touch with a classic Pokémon feel. Sowsow arrived in the Pokémon TCG during the Ultra Necrozma-themed Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light set, contributing a classic mournful Cubone card depicting the Pokémon looking to the sky with a tear in its eye as it sees the shape of its mother's face in the clouds. That kind of personal, emotional touch has made sowsow's work stand out beyond just the beautiful style. Some of the bigger chase cards that collectors will recognize sowsow's art from include the bookish Espeon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and the open-mouthed vortex of a card with Gengar VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, both of which are heavy hitters.

