Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Voltorb Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from the set that showcases one of the first Hisuian species revealed in Pokémon Legends: Arceus promotional material: Hisuian Voltorb.

Hisuian Voltorb is one of the Kanto species that got a region-based update in this ancient version of Sinnoh. It is also the first-ever Hisuian species released by Niantic in Pokémon GO. This card, illustrated by HYOGONOSUKE, depicts a happy Hisuian Voltorb hanging out with a bunch of fallen acorns. HYOGONOSUKE has been contributing to the hobby since Sun & Moon – Team Up. Some of this artist's most memorable cards include the Koffing Character Rare from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse; the Moltes, Zapdos, & Articuno GX Alternate Art that came as the SM Black Star Promo card in Hidden Fates Elite Trainer Boxes; the Tyranitar V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles; and of course the Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.