Pokémon TCG Japan Will Make Clay Burst Boxes Made-To-Order Pokémon TCG Japan will make booster boxes of the new set Clay Burst made-to-order through a raffle system due to high demand for Iono.

Bleeding Cool recently reported that the Pokémon TCG Japan would set the newly released set Clay Burst back to print due to unprecedented demand for a particular the card. The card, which you can preview below, features Iono, a new Trainer from the Scarlet & Violet games. It has now been announced that to avoid scalping, the Pokémon TCG Japan will have the box made-to-order through their site, sold through a raffle system.

Many may be wondering what is so special about this Iono card. The card, pictured above, is a Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter card, which is essentially the equivalent of an Alt Art for a Trainer. This version of the Iono card is selling for over $1,000 in the secondary market. The Full Art version is selling for over $200. Iono is, very simply, a breakout character from the Scarlet & Violet games.

Cards like this are often referred to as a "waifu cards" that make completionist collectors pay a "waifu tax." Specialised collectors go after these cards featuring female characters in various hobbies, including the Pokémon TCG, which drives up the price of these cards in the secondary market and thus makes completing the set a difficult task. Hence, "tax."

English-language collectors should note that this hype will likely carry over to Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evovled, where the Iono card will be adapted. It will not be to this extreme, in all likelihood, but it will happen.

Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.