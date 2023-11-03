Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Brute Bonnet, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Brute Bonnet Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar expansion introduces Brute Bonnet, a Paradox Pokémon that is an ancient relative of Amoonguss.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Brute Bonnet is a Paradox Pokémon known as an ancient relative of Amoonguss. This Grass/Dark-type species gets an Illustration Rare in this set by artist Tomokazu Komiya who uses his trademark busy and trippy style to make it look like we ate a Brute Bonnet before gazing upon this artwork.

Komiya takes an abstract approach to Pokémon art, delivering unique, standout cards since his first credit in Neo Genesis so many years ago.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

