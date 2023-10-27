Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cofagrigus, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Cofagrigus Ex

Cofagrigus finally gets a mechanic card in Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar, to be adapted to Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Pokémon-ex from

This is the first time that Cofagrigus has been given a mechanic card. It was passed over for an EX during the XY era, a GX during the Sun & Moon era, and a V, VMAX, VSTAR, and V-UNION from the Sword & Shield era. Now, at last, it gets an ex during the Scarlet & Violet era. This card, illustrated by kawayoo to feature this ghostly Pokémon reaching backwards toward us through the card's border, has already been confirmed to appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

