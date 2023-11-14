Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Sada Special Illustration

Artist Ryota Murayama contributed to of the most valuable cards to Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar, with one depicting Professor Sada.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan releases Scarlet & Violet-era sets Ancient Roar & Future Flash.

Ryota Murayama adds value with a Special Illustration Rare of Professor Sada.

Ancient Roar connects with the Raging Surf expansion for the Paradox Rift set.

Japanese sets preview potential English cards; check Bleeding Cool for updates.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Professor Sada is the Pokémon Professor of Scarlet, with Turo being her Violet counterpart. Sada, like Turo, is credited in Scarlet for discovering the Terastal phenomenon in the Great Crater of Paldea, and goes on to be involved in quite an interesting AI plot in the games. In battle, Sada uses Slither Wing, Scream Tail, Brute Bonnet, Flutter Mane, Sandy Shocks, and Roaring Moon. Later, she uses a Lv.72 Koraidon. She is depicted deep in her studies on this Special Illustration Rare, flanked by her Pokémon Pawmi and Smoliv, drawn by Ryota Murayama. Murayama has been contributing to the hobby since XY – Flashfire and also drew the most sought-after card in the English-language version of this set, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

