Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sandy Shocks

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Sandy Shocks Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar, the latest set to hit shelves, features the Paradox Pokémon Sandy Shocks on a Special Illustration Rare.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar features Sandy Shocks on a Special Illustration Rare.

The set is part of the upcoming Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets, dropping on October 27th, 2023.

Ancient Roar will pair with the Raging Surf set to make up the English-language set, Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift, out in November 2023.

Sandy Shocks, an ancient relative of Magneton, gets its Pokémon TCG debut in this set with an illustration by Toshinao Aoki.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Sandy Shocks is a Paradox Pokémon thought to be an ancient relative of Magneton. As it makes its Pokémon TCG debut in this set, let's get to know it from its Scarlet & Violet Dex entries:

No records exist of this Pokémon being caught. Data is lacking, but the Pokémon's traits match up with a creature shown in an expedition journal. It slightly resembles a Magneton that lived for 10,000 years and was featured in an article in a paranormal magazine.

Slightly, huh?

This Sandy Shocks ex Special Illustration Rare is drawn by artist Toshinao Aoki. I like how Aoki depicts a more subdued version of the species, because the standard ex and Full Art ex both show Sandy Shocks freaking out.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!