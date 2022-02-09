Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Cynthia & Garchomp

This month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set likely to come out in Fall 2022. On the other hand, some of its cards may see release through the Trainer Gallery subset running in main Sword & Shield sets as with Japan's VMAX Climax. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth as well as new Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at one of the Character Super Rares: Garchomp V.

Cynthia fans are really eating in 2022! As the Champion of Sinnoh, Cynthia is a popular Trainer who tends to make a wave amongst collectors when she appears in a Pokémon TCG set as a Full Art. We got a Full Art Cynthia in the direct previous Japanese set, Star Birth, which will also appear in English this month in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Now, the iconic Champion appears yet again on a Character Super Rare with Garchomp, her signature Pokémon.

The artwork here is sure to excite her fans, including many who were vocally disappointed in her most recent Full Art. That card was critiqued a bit for having what some fans described as "Dorito mouth." This, though? This might overlap as both the best-looking Garchomp card and the best-looking Cynthia card we've seen. The art, simply put, is immaculate.

