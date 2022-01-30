Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Garchomp V

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. So far, we have seen two Sparkling Pokémon with Greninja and Hawlucha, which showed how this new card type uses texture and a reverse holo pattern. We showed VSTARs for Lucario and Darkrai which will not be part of the set but rather associated decks. Now, we continue to show cards from the main set with what may be the most exciting standard V from the set… and it's a bit overdue if I do say so myself. It is…

Garchomp! If you would have asked me before Sky Stream and Towering Perfection (the Dragon-themed, Japanese equivalents of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies) were released, I would've been certain that we'd see a Garchomp V. With the popularity of this pseudo-Legendary already high, and certainly increased due to the longtime rarity of Gible in Pokémon GO until it got its Community Day in 2021, it seemed like Garchomp would be a shoo-in. However, it has yet to happen… until now. The card is quite action-focused, with Garchomp soaring toward some unseen foe, looking quite intimidating. Now I'm wondering if we will end up seeing a Garchomp VSTAR in this set!

