Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Will Include Character Cards

If 2021 was the year of the Alternate Art in the Pokémon TCG, it appears that 2022 will be the year of the Character Card. Character Cards initially arrived in Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and, for a long time, were only available in that set. These special cards were considered to be Secret Rares and they featured the Pokémon and their trainer on a Full Art card together. The Japanese set VMAX Climax brought Character Cards back and introduced Character Super Rares, which are textured cards with the same idea that apply the Pokémon V and VMAX mechanic to this card style. English sets will begin adapting the Character Cards of VMAX Climax in the next main set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which will have a 30-card Trainer Gallery subset where collectors will have a chance of pulling a Character Card in the reverse holo slot. Now, it seems that there are even more Character Cards coming. The Pokémon TCG has revealed a number of new Secret Rare Character Cards coming in the next Japanese set, Battle Legion. Let's get into the details.

Battle Legion has already been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. This is the first confirmation we have other than early rumors that this set will include Character Cards. So far, we can confirm the following cards, which notably include the very first instance of Hisuian Pokémon appearing on cards:

Starmie V Character Super Rare

Garchomp V Character Super Rare

Chandelure Character Card

Wyrdeer Character Card – new Hisuian species

Kleavor Character Card – new Hisuian species

With so many Character Cards coming out and Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars only adapting a fraction of them, it is possible that we will continue to see Trainer Gallery subsets carry through every main Sword & Shield expansion of the Pokémon TCG in 2022.