Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Garchomp Full Art

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the set's Full Art Vs for one of the most popular Pokémon.

One of the things you begin to feel as you collect Pokémon TCG products for a long period of time is a sense of understanding the method to the madness. I remember when Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies came out (and by that, I'm also referring to the Dragon-themed Japanese sets that it adapted, Sky Stream and Towering Perfection), I was surprised that Garchomp didn't get a major focus. As an iconic Dragon-type, I thought it was an obvious shoo-in for a Pokémon-V, a Full Art, and Alternate Art, the whole she-bang. But just how Sword & Shield – Battle Styles debuted the Mimikyu V but withheld the Mimikyu VMAX for Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which had a much larger Mimikyu focus, the reasoning comes into focus later on. Garchomp ended up becoming one of the biggest focuses of this set, Battle Region, which is likely to be adapted into Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Garchomp features on the above Full Art, which I'd say is easily one of the best of the set, in addition to a stunning Character Super Rare where it is pictured with Cynthia.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.