Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Hoothoot, Mightyena CHRs

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the some of the new Character Card reveals in the set.

There actually aren't many Character Cards that we haven't shown before except these two and the Roserade which I debuted yesterday. Battle Legion has quite a small selection of this style of card, and this time they incorporate them into the regular Secret Rare portion of the set with Full Arts and Rainbow Rares.

These two cards perfectly illustrate what Character Cards bring to the Pokémon TCG and that is a mixture of unique art styles and storytelling. When it comes to artwork, it doesn't get much better to me than the unique Hoothoot Character Card, which shows this Johto owl meditating with Sage. Then, we have Sidney's Mightyena staring in either attraction or horror at a cake baked to look like the head of another Mightyena. What an amazing time for the Pokémon TCG that we're getting cards like this on the regular. Before even recent sets, these would be the standouts as a single illustration. Now, there are multiple cards like this to be had in every set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.