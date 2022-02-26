Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Roserade Character Rare

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at a new Character Card featuring Roserade.

First, we should make a distinction between a special set and a high-class set, because I believe some Pokémon TCG collectors were expecting a huge number of Character Cards and Secret Rares here like we saw in December's VMAX Climax. VMAX Climax was a high-class set, which features dramatically increased pulls and many reprints with a huge selection of Secret Rares. Battle Region isn't that, as high-class sets tend to come to Japan once per year. Battle Region is a special set which generally means that it has a specific focus or theme, its own pattern of reverse holos, and different sizes of packs. It does not, however, have a huge Secret Rare selection. Here's what we can expect: in addition to the Character Card featuring Roserade and Gardenia, which I think is quite beautiful, we're getting six total Character Cards, two Character Super Rares (both Vs), and then a normal spread of Full Art Vs, Rainbow Rares, and Gold Cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.