Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Hisuian Goodra VSTAR

The next Pokémon TCG sex arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. This time, let's take a look at one of the set's VSTARs: Hisuan Goodra.

Goodra is the ultimate evolution of Goomy. As seen above, it evolves differently in the Hisuian region. In other regions, Goomy evolves to Sliggoo which then evolves to Goodra. Simple. However, in Hisui, Goomy doesn't have its own Hisuian form, but the other two forms do. Goomy evolves to Hisuian Sliggoo who then evolves to Hisuian Goodra.

The sad-looking Hisuian Goodra is illustrated by 5ban Graphics on the VSTAR, which looks stunning with the textured background and aura swirling around the Dragon-type Pokémon. The V, which has a more aquatic vibe, is also drawn by 5ban. The VSTAR is likely to get a Rainbow Rare equivalent but not a Gold.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma crds as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.