Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Magnezone Full Arts

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022, and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more Full Arts in this set.

Here we go! We have Magnezone V Full Art and Enamorous V Full Art. Interestingly, both of these were additions to previous groups of Pokémon that came later down the road. The very first generation of Pokémon games introduced the Kanto region and its PokéDex of 151 species, which included Magnemite and its evolution of Magneton. For a long time, Magneton was the ultimate culmination of this line. It wouldn't be until Generation Four's reveal of the Sinnoh region that Magnezone, the evolution of Magneton, was released. Then, Generation Five introduced the Unova region and the trio of Legendaries known as the Forces of Nature: Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. Now, years later, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus goes back into the ancient history of Sinnoh back when it was called Hisui. In Hisui, the player encounters the fourth Force of Nature in the form of Enamorous.

Interestingly, Enamorous also has a Therian form like the other three Forces which will likely be part of a future set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.