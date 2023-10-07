Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: altaria, Future Flash, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Altaria Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash contines a Swablu Illustration Rare and Altaria Special Illustration Rare which connect to tell a story.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a pair of newly revealed Secret Rares.

Swablu and its evolution Altaria get an Illustration Rare / Special Illustration Rare two-card sequence in Future Flash by artist Jiro Sasumo. These two cards tell a story of growth and love, as young Swablu is raised among a flock of Wingull. On the Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare, we see that the Swablu has evolved but still flies with its Wingull family. This is one of the strongest Illustration Rare pairs we have gotten since the Pokémon TCG started with these. It's a shame in some ways that the Alt Arts of the Sword & Shield era were so much more popular than these because these have everything Alt Arts do, but the narrative between the cards adds such a palpable element of depth.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

