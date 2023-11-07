Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Dottler, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Dottler Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash features a Dottler Illustration Rare, which was adapted into Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan teases Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets hitting shelves October 2023.

New Future and Ancient mechanics will be introduced related to Paradox Pokémon.

Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift will be English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023.

Pokémon species Dottler gets first Secret Rare treatment in Future Flash.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

Dottler, the evolution of Blipbug, is a Pokémon species from Galar introduced initially to the Pokémon TCG in the Sword & Shield base set. This Illustration Rare is the first time that Dottler has been given the Secret Rare treatment. Artist Tetsu Kayama depicts four Dottler in this Illustration Rare, which references its Dex entries regarding its time growing in its shell. Those entries say:

It barely moves, but it's still alive. Hiding in its shell without food or water seems to have awakened its psychic powers. As it grows inside its shell, it uses its psychic abilities to monitor the outside world and prepare for evolution.

Tetsu Kayama is new to the hobby as of Scarlet & Violet – 151 where they contributed a Machoke Illustration Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

