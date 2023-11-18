Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Future Flash, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash Features These Gold Cards

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Future Flash features three Gold Hyper Rare cards: an Energy, a Trainer Item, and this Future Paradox Pokémon.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG October 2023 releases include Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

Future Flash drops three Gold Hyper Rare cards: Iron Valiant ex, a Steel Energy, and Counter Catcher.

These expansions feature new Future and Ancient mechanics with Paradox Pokémon.

Anticipate possible inclusion of these cards in the English-language set, Paradox Rift.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at more Hyper Rare Gold cards from Future Flash.

There are three Hyper Rare Gold cards in Future Flash. These include:

Iron Valiant ex: This is the first time we are seeing the Future Paradox Pokémon featured on a Gold card. The digitized background seen in the Full Art version of the card is also seen here, but rendered in gold. It is expected that this style will continue through the Gold versions of all Future cards.

Steel-type Basic Energy

Counter Catcher Trainer Item

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!