Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Iron Jugulis Illustration

Set to come out next Friday, Pokémon TCG Japan’s next expansion Future Flash features an Iron Jugulis Illustration Rare card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

We have another Paradox Pokémon, and this time it is a future relative of Hydreigon: Iron Jugulis. Let's get to know this species better by checking out its Dex entries from Scarlet & Violet, the games that introduced it into the franchise:

It resembles a certain Pokémon introduced in a paranormal magazine, described as the offspring of a Hydreigon that fell in love with a robot. It's possible that Iron Jugulis, an object described in an old book, may actually be this Pokémon.

This Illustration Rare of Iron Jugulis is drawn by GIDORA, whose use of dark shadows and neon colors evokes Las Vegas for me. GIDORA is also the artist behind the Scream Tail Illustration Rare in Ancient Roar.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

