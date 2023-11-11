Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Porygon-Z

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Porygon-Z Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s latest expansion Future Flash, now on shelves, features a Porygon-Z Illustration Rare illustrated by artist GOSSAN.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG's Future Flash features Porygon-Z Illustration Rare by GOSSAN.

New Scarlet & Violet-era sets Ancient Roar and Future Flash released on October 27th.

Future and Ancient mechanics introduced, hinting at Paradox Pokémon cards.

Novelty confirmed for November's English set, with possible inclusion of ex Starter Sets.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

It has been quite a while since Porygon-Z has gotten a bigger chase card. It featured on a GX as a SM Black Star Promo and before that as a LV.X during the Diamond & Pearl era. Now, it gets maybe its most exciting card yet with this GOSSAN-drawn Illustration Rare, which pictures it operating a desk of computers where it looks like it may be streaming. I wonder if it's playing Scarlet & Violet. GOSSAN began contributing to the TCG as part of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and has been a fixture of the hobby ever since, notably drawing the recent Snorlax Illustration Rare included in Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Boxes.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!