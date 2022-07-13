Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Dreepy Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look the Dreepy line from Lost Abyss.

Pokémon from the Dreepy line has been prominently featured throughout the Sword & Shield era in many different sets, and now we get yet another full offering of this Pseudo-legendary Pokémon. Tomaokazu Komiya is behind Dreepy, and the mainstay and highly surreal TCG artist gives this dragon a sort of fever dream forest setting. I… love it. Artist kurumitsu delivers the middle evolution with Drakloak, showing great skill as the Pokémon is rendered in smooth, confident linework along with the trees in the foreground, while the background image of leaves and a stump is rendered in colors only to show depth of field. Finally, Teeziro draws the holographic Dragapult which has a sparkly purple and blue background that perfectly vibes with the holographic style of the era.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.