Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Galarian Perrserker V

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at another Ultra Rare from Lost Abyss.

Galarian Perrserker, the evolution of Galarian Meowth, gets not only a V in Lost Abyss but also a Full Art V and an Alternate Art V. The artwork of Galarian Perrserker V is quite interesting to me, as the style is so 3D yet rendered with lighting that it almost looks like a sculpture. I can't lie; when I clicked to zoom in and check the artist credit, I half expected to see clay sculptor and photographer Yuka Morii, who has been blessing the Pokémon TCG with her work for years. However, this isn't a Morii card, though she should get Ultra Rares. It is PLANETA Yamashita who delivers one hell of an effective use of 3D with this Perrserker V.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.