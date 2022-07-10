Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Rotom VSTAR – Special Set

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards that can be pulled from promo VSTAR packs featured in the VSTAR Special Collection products that also contain eight packs of Lost Abyss.

It's Rotom again, who actually has a Pokémon-V in the main Lost Abyss set. The new V and VSTAR are entirely separate cards with different art that can only be pulled as a pair in the prom packs. I love that we see a Pokémon like Rotom get the VSTAR treatment here, though the fact that it doesn't appear in the main set likely means that it won't get a Rainbow Rare. What I'm wondering is if we will see these as promo cards in English as in Japan or if they will instead appear in the main series Sword & Shield – Lost Origin set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.