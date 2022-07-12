Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Sunkern Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from Lost Abyss featuring the Sunkern line.

Aw, man, they're cute, huh? The Sunkern here is beaming with joy in this illustration by Saya Tsuruta, who enhances the background with sparkling purple and soft periwinkle flowers. Saya is known for this cute and happy art style which was featured recently on Greedent V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike and Blissey V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

zig matches the same happy energy with Sunflora, who grins in a field of sunflowers, clearly noting the resemblance between itself and the flora. One of the newest TCG artists, zig has shown a variety of styles from the warm and, frankly, radiant Mesprit from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance to the painterly Honchkrow V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.