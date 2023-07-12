Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Japan's Pokémon Card 151: The English Version

It was Pokémon Card 151 in Japan and now, the Pokémon TCG will release this Kanto-themed special set at Scarlet & Violet - 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at how English-language collectors can expect this set to show up.

These are the various products that include packs of Scarlet & Violet – 151. Keep in mind that these are the only confirmed products from this set so far, as it is a special set that will not be available in booster boxes or loose packs.

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

