Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar are haunting packs of Pokémon TCG Japan's latest expansion, the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a Dark take on the Gastly line.

Ghost-types are often adapted into Psychic-types in the Pokémon TCG, as there is no special typing for Ghosts in the card game. This time around, the Raging Surf set makes Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar into Dark-types. Artist Nobuhiro Imagawa gives us a scheming Gastly floating in the woods with a cartoony vibe. DOM delivers a graffiti aesthetic for Haunter, who leers at us from the border of its card. Finally, the ultimate evolution of the line Gengar sticks its tongue out with an art style that I would lovingly describe as Calvin-pissing-decal by Nelnal.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

