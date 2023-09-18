Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Groudon, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Groudon Illustration Rare

Nurikabe has been contributing cards to the Pokémon TCG for a year and a half and has racked up great credits, including this new Groudon.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare featuring Groudon.

Back when the pack art came out, and it was revealed that Groudon wasn't getting an ex, we predicted that it would feature on an Illustration Rare — and here we are. I love how this new era lets Pokémon who don't use mechanics like ex on their cards become Secret Rares due to the new Illustration Rare cards. This Groudon Illustration Rare is drawn by Nurikabe, who made their Pokémon TCG debut in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with a Garchomp card. Their biggest credits so far are Mewtwo V from Pokémon GO, Aerodactyl V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, Kricketune Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, and Tyranitar Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

