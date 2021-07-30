King Of Fighters XV Shows Off Team Super Heroine

SNK revealed this week that they have brought back another amazing team of fighters to The King Of Fighters XV with Team Super Heroine. The game has been going back to the 3-v-3 format, and in the process, they've slowly been unviling characters who will make up different teams within the game that you can choose to fight with. This time around they threw some classic characters out way as we get Team Super Heroine, which is a combination of Athena Asamiya, Mai Shiranui, and Yuri Sakazaki. Each of them coming in with their own set of moves and combos that both compliment each other wen changing out, but also create soem very powerful attacks that could end a match very quickly for the inexperienced on the other side. The roster reveals have slowed down a bit since the game was pushed to Q1 of 2022, but they're still working to get you pssyched on the game. Enjoy the trailer below along with more info on all three.

Athena Asamiya: Athena is a high-school pop idol fighting evil to bring about world peace. Her fighting style is composed of the psychic powers she was born with and Chinese Kung Fu. She is a hard worker, both polite and serious. However, this KOF she's unexpectedly teamed up with Mai and Yuri…? Mai Shiranui: Mai is a kunoichi and successor of the Shiranui style of ninja arts. Her opponents are at the mercy of her graceful movements and fascinating attire. Using large fans as weapons, her fighting style is to "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee". Yuri Sakazaki: Ryo Sakazaki's younger sister managed to learn deadly techniques in less than one year after joining the Kyokugenryu Dojo. As a fighting genius, Yuri has brought her own personal touch to the martial art. She joins this KOF to once and for all prove her strength to her brother.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KOF XV｜ATHENA ASAMIYA｜Trailer #26【TEAM SUPER HEROINE】 (https://youtu.be/y5uW5v66-4s)