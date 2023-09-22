Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Releases Today

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf releases today. It will, in part, be the basis of the English set Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

The new Pokémon TCG expansion Raging Surf releases today in Japan. Let's take a look at what fans both in Japan and internationally can expect from this latest Scarlet & Violet-era set.

Raging Surf is themed around Tera Garchomp. It hits shelves today, September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm.

Some of the top cards include:

Groudon Illustration Rare

Parasol Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter

Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare

Parasol Lady Trainer Supporter Special Illustration Rare

Looking at the Secret Rare section, Raging Surf will feature Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, Full Art Pokémon ex and Tera Pokémon ex, and Gold Hyper Rares. Currently, I expect that the Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare and Parasol Lady Full Art will be the top two cards in the set. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

