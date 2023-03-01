Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Skwovet Art Rare Skwovet by Teeziro is the final Art Rare card featured in our spotlight of Japan's launch of the Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet era.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

Illustrator Teeziro contributes the final Art Rare from the first wave of Scarlet & Violet products. This card features Skwovet, a species that initially debuted in Sword & Shield's Galar region. Skwovet is drawn by Teeziro napping on a couch in the warm sunlight, and I absolutely love how homey this card is. Teeziro has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG for two years now, starting with Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. This artist is best known for the Umbreon V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Serperior V from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Be sure to check out Teeziro's Hydreigon holographic card from Japan's Triplet Beat, which will also be previewed on Bleeding Cool today.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.