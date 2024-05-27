Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Hisui-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in May 2024.

Article Summary

  • May 2024 sees notable increases in Pokémon TCG's Astral Radiance values.
  • Machamp V Alternate Art leads at $183.10, up $75 from last month.
  • Starmie V Character Super Rare tops Trainer Gallery subset at $65.62.
  • Continued growth observed in Sword & Shield-era chase cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in May 2024.

Astral Radiance top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Astral Radiance top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $183.10
  2. Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $50.73
  3. Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $43.81
  4. Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $39.49
  5. Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $31.33
  6. Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.18
  7. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare Rare 210/189: $21.22
  8. Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $21.18
  9. Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 214/189: $20.25
  10. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $17.25

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $65.62
  2. Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $44.85
  3. Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $13.53
  4. Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $7.84
  5. Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $7.75

We are seeing the Sword & Shield chase cards continue to increase dramatically in value. Since last month, Machamp V Alternate Art shot up by $75. Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art is up by $12 while Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art just increased by a few dollars in value. Garchomp V Character Super Rare has doubled in value. Beedrill V Alternate Art, Starmie V Character Super Rare, and Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art are all on their way to doubling in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

