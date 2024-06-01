Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: d-day, World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Celebrates D-Day Anniversary

World Of Warships: Legends has released a new update for June 2024, bringing with it an event celebrating D-Day's 80th Anniversary.

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships: Legends this week as the company celebrates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. The content comes with a new Netherlands campaign, a balance to the Aircraft Carriers, a new Goleador Championship. and a special salute to one of the biggest conflicts of WWII. We have the full details below and a new video showing it off above.

World Of Warships: Legends – Netherlands Campaign & Cruiser

A new campaign makes waves in June's update, as "Skyreaper from the Lowlands" drops anchor in Legendary waters. Those who complete this five-week, 100-milestone campaign with Admiralty Backing will receive Premium Dutch Tier VII cruiser De Zeven Provinciën. This ship marks the addition of a newly added nation, the Netherlands, to World of Warships: Legends, and is equipped to do serious damage with a powerful airstrike feature and impressive fire-setting abilities. Ready to take the helm of this cruiser is a new historical Commander, Karel Doorman, who will be able to join players' ranks alongside De Zeven Provinciën.

D-Day's 80th Anniversary

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, players can dive into thematic new dedicated missions. Upon completion, players are rewarded with collectible cards full of information about the landing, the ships involved, and military decorations. After completing the set, players will be able to unlock the French Tier III battleship Courbet 1944, decked out in a special D-Day permanent camouflage. Alongside this, players can find several historical ships that were involved in D-Day, including Texas, Belfast, and a new destroyer, Haida, in the store.

Balance Tweaks To Aircraft Carriers

Aircraft carriers also welcome some improvements and adjustments for better battle across the board, including an expanded hangar, faster reload times, increased bomb deployments and new plane fuel mechanics. In addition to this, plane costs are reduced to zero, bringing further adjustments to their economic balance.

Goleador Championship

From June 10, players can get in on all the excitement of European football in a new Goleador Championship web event. Through scoring goals on the event's dedicated webpage, players can unlock 24 special T-shirt patches, consumable camouflage, and a special permanent camouflage for Fiji. World of Warships: Legends' June update also welcomes two new Brawl seasons, which each include unique gameplay modifications like buffed main batteries, and upgraded main stats. Fleet Battles also make a comeback, as five-player divisions compete against one another for unique rewards.

