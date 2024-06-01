Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EvilVEvil

EvilVEvil Announced July Release Date For PC & Consoles

EvilVEvil will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest on June 10 ahead of the game's official release happening this July.

Article Summary Toadman Interactive sets EvilVEvil release for July 16, 2024, on PC and consoles.

Free EvilVEvil demo featured at Steam Next Fest, happening June 10-17.

New EvilVEvil trailer premieres at Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase on June 6.

EvilVEvil offers 11 missions and three characters with unique abilities and playstyles.

Indie game developer and publisher Toadman Interactive announced an official release date for EvilVEvil, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles this July. After months of testing and having different versions of the game out there for people to try and experiment with, we finally know the game will arrive on July 16, 2024. Along with the news came worked of a free demo that will be a part of Steam Next Fest from June 10-17, and a new trailer will be shown off during the Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase on June 6.

EvilVEvil

In EvilVEvil players will become an ancient powerful vampire awoken from their long slumber. They are members of The Order of the Dragon; divinely ordained protectors against Zagreus – an all-powerful evil hell-bent on consuming the essence of humanity to make him into the most powerful being in the universe. The only way to fight evil is to become evil, so players must give in to their vampiric urges, and cause bloody Armageddon across EvilVEvil's rich story campaign, which features 11 episodic missions for 1 to 3 players.

As players cut a bloody path through their victims, artifacts and weapon mods are unlocked, allowing players to adapt their play style and become more powerful in their unholy battle against the forces of evil. But battling Zagreus' legions isn't the only thing to consider. Players are rewarded for being the most destructive killing machine and must compete to see who can be the most deadly while fighting through hordes of challenging enemies. EvilVEvil launches this Summer with three playable characters. Mashaka, who surprises his enemies with a teleport ability, then scorches them with his fire magic; Leon the juggernaut, who chains enemies, pulling them towards a devastating fate; and Victoria, the leader of the team, who can send out copies of herself to hunt down enemies and then slice them apart with her deadly katana.

