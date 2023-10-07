Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: garchomp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Standard Full Arts

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Secret Rare section of Illustration Rares, Hyper Rares, and these Full Art Pokémon ex cards.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at more Secret Rares from this set.

Yesterday, we showed off the three Full Arts that showed off Tera Pokémon ex. Those included a Grass-type Tera Froslass ex, a Fighting-type Tera Hoopa Unbound ex, and of course the set mascot, the Water-type Tera Garchomp ex. There are three other Pokémon ex that get Full Arts that have not Terastallized. These standard Full Arts are a striking Tapu Koko ex with a brilliant blue background, a flashy Gholdengo ex showing the gleaming 1000th Dex entry posing as if it knows how much of a flex that is, and finally, a Bombirdier with an equally theatrical pose over a soft red and pink background.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

