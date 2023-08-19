Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fuecoco, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Starter Set Fuecoco

Pokémon TCG Japan continues to preview cards from both the next set, Raging Surf, as well as more ex Starter Set cards featuring Fuecoco.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another pair of cards from the Tera Skeledirge ex Starter Set.

While Skeledirge takes on a Steel-type Tera typing in this ex Starter Set, its initial evolutionary forms are of course standard Fire-types in the Pokémon TCG. What is interesting about the Fuecoco and Crocalor cards in this product, though, is that they are holographic. I wonder, then, how we will get these in the United States and if they will be rendered as standard common and uncommon cards. The Fuecoco is illustrated by Gemi, while Crocalor is drawn by Pani Kobayashi.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

