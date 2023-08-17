Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Starter Set Tera Mewtwo

Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release the next set Raging Surf along with an ex Starter Set featuring Tera Mewtwo ex as an Electric-type.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, we break from cards that can be pulled from Raging Surf and check out the main feature of one of those upcoming ex Starter Sets: Tera Mewtwo ex as an Electric-type Pokémon.

Normally a Psychic-type, Mewtwo's Tera-type differs here, giving this powerful Pokémon a powerful charge, so to speak. I tend to think that if this card does indeed appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift as expected, it will be among the more sought-after Tera ex cards. However, note that because it is in an ex Starter Set rather than actual packs of Raging Surf, we are not going to see Secret Rare versions of this card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

