Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tapu Koko Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf, the newest expansion to drop, features a Tapu Koko ex card by rising star Pokémon artist, hncl.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at Tapu Koko ex, an Electric-type (Lightning-type in the TCG) in this set.

Tapu Koko has gotten some highly notable cards in the past. Now, it gets its first Pokémon ex in Raging Surf. The artwork here is done by hncl, who is quite new to the hobby. This artist debuted with the Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo and then continued into the Scarlet & Violet era with Magnezone ex, Tyranitar from Paldea Evolved, and Giovanni's Charisma from 151. To my eye, hncl is one of the most exciting new artists in the Pokémon TCG.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

