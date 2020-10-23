Anno 1800 Releases Its Biggest DLC With Land Of Lions

Ubisoft unveiled its biggest DLC pack for Anno 1800 to date as players will be able to jump into Land Of Lions. Players who jump into this new expansion will experience a wide range of new content that will add a little bit of flourish to the city. Which includes residentials tiers, buildings, gameplay mechanics, and more. You can check out the full details of the DLC below along with the trailer and some pics.

Land of Lions brings an all-new dimension to the world of Anno 1800, inviting players to discover the Eastern-African inspired Enbesa in all its glory. Arid weather conditions bring an entirely new element to the gameplay, the Irrigation system, that will help players tame the unforgiving landscape of Enbesa, alongside the new Research Center that will encourage players to search and craft technologies and items or to make Major Discoveries to help them accomplish their goals. Players will be able to enjoy more than 10 hours of story content, entering the service of Ketema, the Emperor of Enbesa whom will task the player with building his new capital city, fending off foreign influence over his nation and learn more about Enbesa's rich culture and history. Land of Lions brings new gameplay mechanics, Irrigation and Research Center, 2 new citizen tiers in Enbesa, 1 new citizen tier in the Old World, new production chains such as Hibiscus tea and telephones, 90 new buildings, 3 quests islands, 134 new items and much more.

In addition to the Land of Lions DLC, Anno 1800 will also receive the free for all Game Update 9 which is all about improving player's quality-of-life, giving them more relevant information and saving them many clicks along the way. Game Update 9 includes improvements often requested in the Anno Union, such as selecting a destination harbor for ships traveling between sessions, improving trade route menu functionalities and updates to the statistics overview and the newspaper system.