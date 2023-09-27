Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lilith Games, Metal Slug 3, Warpath

Warpath Announces New Collab With Metal Slug 3

Warpath has a new collaboration launching today as Marco and Eri from Metal Slug 3 make their way into the game for a limited time.

Lilith Games revealed a new collaboration for their free-to-play competitive RTS title Warpath this morning, as they will collide with the 2D action shooter Metal Slug 3. This new event will see popular Metal Slug characters Marco Rossi and Eri Kasamoto join the Warpath army, complete with their own weapons and special skills that match up with their own title, brought to life in this universe. You can check out more info on the collaboration below as we're guessing it won't be around for more than a few week on both PC and mobile versions of the game.

In the classic Metal Slug arcade series, Marco Rossi served as the first squadron leader of the Peregrine Falcons Special Forces Squad. He has a unique specialty in computer sciences and was especially proficient in writing computer viruses. As an abandoned orphan, Eri Kasamoto joined street gangs as a child and was later trained as a spy. She later rejected her spy training and transferred to the Special Ops Squad S.P.A.R.R.O.W.S. Fans of the Metal Slug series and Warpath can now both enjoy unique crossover content featuring Marco Rossi and Eri Kasamoto. Additional Warpath X Metal Slug 3 content includes new combat missions, special vehicles, and an exciting collaboration special event to win cash rewards.

Marco Rossi – With the ability to cause devastating damage to the target enemy, Marco Rossi is a force to be reckoned with on the Warpath battlefield! Marco also possesses hacking skills that can paralyze your opponent's offensive and defensive weapons, causing them to lose their attack power for a short period of time.

Eri Kasamoto – When Eri Kasamoto leads your troops, your army will benefit from increased combat effectiveness and deliver higher damage. At the same time, Eri can also greatly reduce the enemy's hit rate and their movement speed to help your army gain the ultimate advantage.

Metal Slug Super Vehicle – The beloved Metal Slug 3 super vehicle, also known as SV-001, makes its debut in the Warpath armory! Its base skin is modeled after Metal Slug 3 's notorious first boss, the oversized and deadly mutated crab, Huge Hermit.

Warpath x Metal Slug 3 Collab Special Event – Compete in an all-new, exclusive event by first choosing to join either Team Marco Rossi or Team Eri Kasamoto. Increase your chosen team's power by completing a series of tasks for a chance to win cash prizes and in-game rewards.

