Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame Pack Art Revealed

Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed set, Ruler of the Black Flame, on July 28th. It will include a Dark-type Tera Charizard.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the pack art from this set.

Interestingly, the pack art of Ruler of the Black Flame matches the Charizard-themed pack art of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flame, which is not always the case between Japanese and English-language sets. We can actually learn more about Ruler of the Black Flame by looking at the product description of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. If we are to judge from that set, it seems that Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame may also include Tera Pokémon ex cards featuring Dragonite retaining its type, Greedent retaining its type, and as-of-yet unknown typings for Vesiquen and Revaroom.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

