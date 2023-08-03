Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Revavroom, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Revavroom Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame has hit shelves. Is the new Revavroom Special Illustration Rare going to be an expensive card?

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the final Special Illustration Rare (in Japan, Special Art Rare) to be revealed from Ruler of the Black Flame.

The final Special Illustration Rare Pokémon ex from Ruler of the Black Flame features the new Paldean species Revavroom. This racecar-themed species is rocketing down the road in this new highly detailed artwork by Souichirou Gunjima, who also drew the Varoom Illustration Rare in this set which connects to this. Taking a look at this card's performance in the secondary market, this is one of the more affordable Secret Rares of the set as it is trending around $20 during release week. This will surely drop.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!