Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame: Tera Eiscue Illustration

Vintage Pokémon TCG artist Toshinao Aoki who recently returned to the hobby after a long absence draws the new Eiscue Special Illustration.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare from this set.

Eiscue gets a hilarious Tera ex Special Illustration Rare, which shows the Terastallized Pokémon blasting fire from its Fire-type Tera Crown Jewel. This card is illustrated by Toshinao Aoki, who has been contributing to the TCG as far back as the Neo era. Aoki is responsible for iconic cards such as Ampharos holo from Neo Revelation and the Special Delivery Dragonite gave out during the movies. After a hiatus of many years, Aoki returned with the Unown V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Paradigm Trigger. Aoki is once again a regular contributor.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

