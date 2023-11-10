Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Great Tusk, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex: Great Tusk & Iron Treads

Great Tusk and Iron Treads get their respective Ancient and Future mechanics for their Pokémon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex reprinting.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at two new Paradox Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

Paradox Pokémon arrived in the hobby with the new Ancient and Future mechanic as of the English set Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift and its Japanese equivalents, Ancient Roar and Future Flash. However, there were two Paradox species included in the Scarlet & Violet base that didn't get the Paradox mechanic due to it not being live at the time these cards dropped. These Paradox Pokémon are, of course, Great Tusk and Iron Treads, both relatives of Donphan from the ancient past and distant future, respectively. Now, these Paradox species get their respective Ancient and Future mechanics for their Shiny Treasure ex reprinting.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

