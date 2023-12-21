Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mankey, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Mankey

Mankey has appeared in the Pokémon TCG since the second-ever set, Jungle, but now its Shiny form debuts in the newest Japanese set.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG releases Shiny Treasure ex, featuring Shiny Mankey.

High class sets offer Secret Rares and reprints for Pokémon TCG collectors.

Previous Japanese sets have influenced English TCG special expansions.

Shiny Mankey and new Pokémon Annihilape debut as TCG collectibles.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often keyed in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at some of the Shiny Pokémon featured in Shiny Treasure ex.

Shiny Mankey, Shiny Primeape, and Shiny Annihilape all make their Pokémon TCG debut here. Mankey and Primeape are, of course, Pokémon from the Kanto region, releasing with the first-ever wave of Pokémon in Generation One. Annihilape, on the other hand, was just released last year in 2022, with the new region of Paldea introduced as a Generation Nine species in Scarlet & Violet. While there was never a Shiny feature of any of them, Mankey and Primeape have long been part of the TCG, debuting in the second-ever set, Wizards of the Coast's Jungle expansion.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!