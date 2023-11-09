Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mime Jr, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Mime Jr.

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex features both the standard and Shiny Mime Jr. making its first appearance since Call of Legends.

English adaptation of Shiny Treasure ex expected in early 2024.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at Mime Jr. from Shiny Treasure ex.

Baby Pokémon are making a comeback to the Pokémon TCG during the current Scarlet & Violet era. Mime Jr., the pre-evolution of Mr. Mime, gets not only a standard card but also a Shiny card in Shiny Treasure ex. Artist HYOGONOSUKE brings their trademark line-free style to the standard Mime Jr. card, while Saya Tsuruta shows the green and pink color palette of the character's Shiny version on the Secret Rare print of the card. This is the Pokémon's first appearance in a set since Call of Legends from back in 2011.

