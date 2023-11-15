Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scizor, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Scyther & Scizor

Pokémon TCG Japan’s next high class set Shiny Treasure ex will feature new Shiny cards for Shiny Scyther & its evolution, Shiny Scizor.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at another pair of Shinies from Shiny Treasure ex.

Just like with Hidden Fates and Shining Fates, there seems to be very little attention given to what species have already gotten Shiny cards in previous sets. There are so many Shiny Pokémon that have yet to get a feature in a high-class set like this, and here we are getting Scyther, who got a Baby Shiny in Hidden Fates, and Scizor, who got a Shiny GX in the same set. Now… both cards are terrific. Scyther's weird Shiny form is underrated, with its pink socks and belly drawn by Hitoshi Ariga and Scizor's elite green Shiny form illustrated by GOSSAN. But what about species like Dratini, Psyduck, and Misdreavus? What about Hoothoot? Vulpix and Ninetails? I hope we see a lot of these older species get the Shiny treatment rather than the full Paldean Dex and a few species like Scizor and Charizard, who we've already seen sparkle.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

