Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Toxel

While we did see Shiny Toxtricity already in Shining Fates, Pokémon TCG Japan shows its Shiny Low Key form for the first time in a new set.

Article Summary New Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set "Shiny Treasure ex" introduces Shiny Toxel.

Previous "high class" sets, such as GX Ultra Shiny, influenced English special expansions.

The English adaptation titled "Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates" is set for early 2024.

Shiny Toxtricity's Low Key form debuts, different from the Amped form seen in Shining Fates.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often keyed in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at more Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

While I'm not generally a fan of repeating Shinies features in previous Fates sets, Toxel is a bit different. Toxel was indeed featured in Shining Fates just three years ago (wow, time flies), but the Shiny Toxtricity that we saw it evolve into was actually a different form. The Shining Fates print of Toxtricity depicted it in its Amped Form. Now, this new Shiny card depicts Shiny Toxtricity in its low-key form. Not only is the design different, but the actual color palette is different.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

