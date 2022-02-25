Pokémon TCG Japan's Special Set Battle Region Is Out Today

Today is a major day for Pokémon TCG collectors internationally. The United States of course sees the wide release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars today, which is the first mainline expansion to feature the VSTAR mechanic. It also notably features a 30-card Trainer Gallery subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes. This isn't the only major release today, though. Over in Japan, the new special set Battle Region drops along with two related decks. Let's take a look at what this new set will feature and theorize when it will be adapted into an English-language release.

VSTARS : The VSTAR mechanic continues in this special set, which focuses on the Hisui Region introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are three VSTARs included in this set: Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Decidueye. They are the new regional variants of the Legends: Arceus Starters.

: The VSTAR mechanic continues in this special set, which focuses on the Hisui Region introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are three VSTARs included in this set: Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Decidueye. They are the new regional variants of the Legends: Arceus Starters. Sparkling Pokémon : Battle Region adds a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sparkling cards are comparable to Shining Pokémon. On these cards, the creature itself is textured holofoil and is depicted in its Shiny form. The difference, though, is that the text area of the card uses a unique Reverse Holo pattern. These will likely come to the English-language TCG like Amazing Rares did, showing up in the Reverse Holo slot.

: Battle Region adds a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sparkling cards are comparable to Shining Pokémon. On these cards, the creature itself is textured holofoil and is depicted in its Shiny form. The difference, though, is that the text area of the card uses a unique Reverse Holo pattern. These will likely come to the English-language TCG like Amazing Rares did, showing up in the Reverse Holo slot. More Character Cards : Character Cards continue! This set features a spread of standard CHRs as well as two CSRs (Character Super Rares) which blend the Pokémon-V mechanic with the Character Card style. The CSRs feature Starmie V with Misty and Garchomp V with Cynthia.

: Character Cards continue! This set features a spread of standard CHRs as well as two CSRs (Character Super Rares) which blend the Pokémon-V mechanic with the Character Card style. The CSRs feature Starmie V with Misty and Garchomp V with Cynthia. Secret Rares : The set features a spread of Full Art Vs, Rainbow Rare VSTARs, Full Art and Rainbow Rare trainers, and Gold Cards. There are no Alternate Art Vs in this set.

: The set features a spread of Full Art Vs, Rainbow Rare VSTARs, Full Art and Rainbow Rare trainers, and Gold Cards. There are no Alternate Art Vs in this set. Only one Gold VSTAR : Hisuian Samurott is the only Pokémon to receive a Gold VSTAR in this set.

: Hisuian Samurott is the only Pokémon to receive a Gold VSTAR in this set. VSTAR decks : Two special decks with their own set numbering have also been released today as part of the Battle Region wave featuring Darkrai and Lucario.

: Two special decks with their own set numbering have also been released today as part of the Battle Region wave featuring Darkrai and Lucario. English version: Currently speculation and leaks have built the expectation that this set will be, in part, the basis for the May 2022 English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include