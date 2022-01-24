Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Rainbow Rare Trainers

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese set, Star Birth, which kicks off 2022 with a Sinnoh focus. Star Birth will debut the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take a look at two of the first Secret Rares we get to see from Star Birth: the Lumineon V Alternate Art and Roseanne's Back-up Full Art Trainer Supporter.

In addition to the four Rainbow Rare VSTAR in Star Birth (Charizard VSTAR, Shaymin VSTAR, Whimsicott VSTAR, and of course, set mascot Arceus VSTAR), there will be four Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporters. As always, these use the same lineart from the Full Art versions of these cards. They will feature:

Kindler Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Cynthia's Ambition Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Cheren's Care Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Roseanne's Back-up Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter

Interesting, it is likely that the English-language adaptation of Star Birth, February 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, will also include the Full Art Acerola's Ambition from Japan's VMAX Climax and the Full Art Marnie's Pride from Japan's Start Deck 100. Unlike the Trainer Supporters from Star Birth, these cards do not have Rainbow Rare equivalents, which is a bit of a shame. While I do think Rainbow Rare Trainers are overdone, Acerola's Ambition and Marnie's Pride are significantly better cards than any Star Birth Trainer. Sorry, Cynthia fans! All of that said, I do hope that the Pokémon TCG begins to whittle down the number of Trainer cards that get Rainbow Rare equivalents. Each set seems to have a card that folks hope against hope they don't pull, and it's generally one of these. In Star Birth, I think most can agree that it's Kindler.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool!